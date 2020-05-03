Families concerned as COVID-19 spreads through Mid-South jails

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families of local inmates are raising concerns after two Arkansas inmates died while being treated for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Peaches King says two of her nephews are being held at 201 Poplar and recently found out one has the virus.

“I have a nephew on the fourth floor and they said he has contracted Corona since he has been there,” King said.

On Friday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared the latest numbers of inmates and staff who contracted the virus at the jail.

“141 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19,” Captain Anthony Buckner said. “Zero detainees are hospitalized and four others have recovered.”

Buckner added 60 employees tested positive for the virus. 20 of which have recovered and two others have been hospitalized.

According to King, detainees are not receiving the proper medical treatment and the jail staff is not taking proper measures to clean.

“My thing is they are there and it’s like ‘forget y’all, y’all are criminals. Y’all don’t matter’ That’s sad because they have people that love them too,” King said.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is doing what it can to stop the virus from spreading in the jail. Those who are infected are being medically isolated.