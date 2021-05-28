Watch: Fallen MPD officer Scotty Triplett to be laid to rest Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends will gather to mourn the loss of Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

The officer was killed when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle last Saturday while he was on duty. Funeral services for Triplett will take place Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Hope Church on Walnut Grove in Cordova.

The 47-year old will then be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery with full honors. The family has made a livestream of the funeral available for public viewing. It will be made available on WREG.com at 11 a.m. Friday.