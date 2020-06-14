Faith, local leaders march through Memphis protesting police brutality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people joined local faith leaders as they took to the streets of Memphis on Saturday to protest police brutality.

The group marched to Memphis City Hall, demanding police reform and racial equality, hoping the protest would turn into policy.

Pastor of Pioneer Church of Memphis Jeremy Louison took part in the march.

“It’s beautiful to see the church move right now,” Louison said. “Especially in a time like this where we can lead and be a part of the move that’s happening.”

Religious organizations from various denominations walked side-by-side down Main Street, demanding change while praying for justice for victims of police brutality.

“I hope that together with the church leading the way, that real change, real shalom and real peace and prosperity can come to Memphis,” Protester Joshua Conley said.

Nearly a dozen clergymen signed a letter to elected local officials, asking leaders to re-imagine law enforcement and define democratic policing.

Several county commissioners were in the crowd but were not just marching for justice and equality but to listen.

“Show me something with reform,” Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones said. “Show me how all that looks and then we can talk about how we get there.”

“The community needs to speak,” Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner said. “Their voices are louder than any one of us. They put us in office so we have to listen to them and respect them first. Then, we have to take our cue from them.”

Faith leaders also discussed several other topics such as ways to better the education system and the community.