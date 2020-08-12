Facebook to build $800M Tennessee data center with 100 jobs

This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Facebook plans to build an $800 million data center in Tennessee that is expected to employ about 100 people.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development announced Wednesday that construction has just begun on Facebook’s 982,000-square-foot facility in Gallatin.

The center will house various types of workers, including technical operations, electricians, logistics staff and security.

The announcement follows three years of recruitment by state and local economic development officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Facebook will join Beretta USA, Gap and SERVPRO at the Gallatin Industrial Park.

Facebook has already reached a deal with TVA to bring 220 megawatts of new solar energy to the Tennessee Valley.