FAA reports four people aboard helicopter that crashed into TN River in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: A spokesperson with the FAA released preliminary information that a Eurocopter EC-130 with four people aboard crashed into the Tennessee River four miles west of Downtown Island Airport in Knoxville at 7:40 p.m.

” Local officials will release their names and medical conditions. The FAA will release the aircraft registration at the appropriate time. The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.” FAA

Multiple agencies working helicopter crash in TN River between Alcoa Hwy. & Sequoyah Hills

UPDATE (8:26 p.m.): Knoxville Police Department reports that multiple agencies are working a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River between Alcoa Highway and Sequoyah Hills.

KPD is asking the public to stay away from the area as emergency crews respond for rescue efforts.

UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): Knox County Rescue Squad is responding to reports of an aircraft down at Cherokee Farm Way.

EARLIER: Knoxville Fire Department confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that a helicopter has crashed into the Tennessee River Monday night.

There is no additional information available at this time.

We have crews on the way to the scene at this time, we will update you as we learn more.

This is a developing story.

