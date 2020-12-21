Memphis Air Traffic Control Center reopens after COVID-related cleaning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FAA said the Memphis Air Traffic Control Center was closed for cleaning Monday afternoon after personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

An airport spokesman said flights resumed at 2:30.

The cleaning was scheduled for 1:30 to 4 p.m. The FAA said surrounding facilities would support air traffic during this time.

The agency said flight delays of 15 minutes or less were expected. Departures were experiencing taxi delays of 16 to 45 minutes and/or arrivals are experiencing airborne holding delays of 16 to 45 minutes.

The FAA issued a Ground Stop for Little Rock and surrounding commercial airports as the Memphis Air Traffic Control Center was closed. “All incoming and outgoing traffic will be suspended until the order is lifted at approximately 2:30 p.m. today,” a statement from Little Rock airport authorities said.

“The FAA has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency,” an FAA spokesperson said. “The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand.”

FAA said personnel had tested positive on the following dates: 4/4, 7/3, 7/31, 8/6, 8/7, 9/12, 9/21, 10/30, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 11/27, 11/30, 12/11, 12/15, 12/17, 12/21