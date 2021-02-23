Extra crews working to fix Memphis potholes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The snow and ice has melted off the roadways and now Memphis Public Works crews are working to get something else off the streets: potholes.

Related Content Memphis mechanic explains how potholes, snow and ice can damage your car

The city is getting extra help this year. In a normal season, crews would range from two to eight, but after last week’s storms, they’re increasing that number to 16 crews.

The city plans to keep the crews rolling everyday for the next month to try to patch as many potholes as possible.

You can report potholes in your neighborhood by calling 311 or (901) 636-6500.