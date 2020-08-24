Extension of medical marijuana cards set to sunset by September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The temporary extension of medical marijuana patient cards ends on September 30, 2020, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
Earlier in the year, the ADH suspended the expiration dates on the registry cards because of COVID-19. This meant people could use their cards past the expiration date written on the card.
Cards with an expiration date on or before September 30, 2020, will expire on that date. Cardholders will need to fill out a renewal application by September 11, 2020, to allow for processing time.
Cards with an expiration date after after September 30,2020, will expire on the date written on the card.
HOW TO RENEW YOUR CARD
- Submit an updated physician written certification, patient application.
- Copy of your Arkansas driver’s license or ID.
- Pay the $50 processing fee.
- Applications
ADH states that Telemedicine will continue to be allowed for physician written certifications until further notice.
Physicians may provide the certification to the patient via email or mail.
