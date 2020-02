BATON ROUGE, La. — Crews were called to a massive blaze after an explosion at an oil refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to reports from CNN, the fire broke out at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery early Wednesday morning.

A volunteer fire team at the facility quickly responded and have been working to put out the flames since.

No one was hurt in the explosion and the cause has yet to be determined.