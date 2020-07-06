Expert shares concerns as Shelby County hits 16 percent daily positivity rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County surpassed 12,000 coronavirus cases, but doctors like Dr. Manoj Jain with the Memphis Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force said that’s not the number most concerning to them.

“There’s clearly a sense of concern when we begin to see the positivity rate go above 10 percent.”

Shelby County reported an additional 405 COVID-19 cases Sunday. But it’s the 16-percent daily positivity rate that’s troubling.

“What’s so significant about the positivity rate?”

“The positivity rate tells you there is a lot of infection among the population that you’re testing.”

It also gives medical experts and local leaders a better gauge on exactly how the virus is impacting the community.

“There are many factors that can lead to an increase in a number of cases but whenever you begin to see an increase in positivity rate, that means clearly there is a greater spread of the virus in the community.”

It’s why he’s hopeful a newly announced mask mandate in Shelby County will help lower transmission. But that won’t happen if people don’t comply.

Alonzo McCoy said he won’t leave home without one. He told WREG he does it out of consideration for others.

“I’m concerned for the whole Memphis community. We are all family out here so I want everyone to be safe.”

It’s an attitude doctors hope everyone will adopt.

“When we’re in a pandemic we need to be showing respect to one another and this is a way of showing respect to others and protecting yourself as well.”

The overall positivity rate is 8.4 percent but Dr. Jain said that doesn’t give an accurate account of recent trends. He reccomended looking at the rate for the last two weeks instead.