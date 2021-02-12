Expert offers tips to keep winter weather fun safe

HASTINGS, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 28: Amy Ward slides down a snow covered hill on December 28, 2005 in Hastings, England. Wintery weather has hit parts of Britain, with the below-freezing temperatures expected to last untill the weekend. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With snow in the forecast for Monday and temperatures expected to drop into the single digits next week, safety experts say there are few things you need to remember to keep your family safe.

Le Bonheur Safe Kids Mid-South says when it comes to using space heaters in your home always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, always place them on the floor, and keep them three feet away from anything flammable. Don’t plug a space heater into an extension cord, unplug it after you turn it off, and never leave a space heater unattended.

Safety experts also say this time of year carbon monoxide alarms should be placed on every floor of your home. And if you lose your power and have to use a generator, make sure it is placed away from your house.

“It definitely needs to be in a well-ventilated location outdoors. It needs to be away from windows, doors and any vent openings,” said Susan Helms with Safe Kids Mid-South.

When it comes to keeping you kids safe at night, never put a blankets in your baby’s crib. Instead, safety experts recommend a wearable type blanket or onesie during the winter months.

Also, if you are traveling with kids, be sure to remove their winter gear before you strap them into their car seats.

“Bulky coats can actually make the safety seat harness strap loose, and that puts a child at injury if there is a crash. So, we recommend that you harness the child in safely and snuggly with very loose, light clothing,” said Helms.

And Helms said if you plan to take you kids sledding, make sure they are wearing warm clothing and protective gear, like a helmet, and use a sled that has brakes or can be steered.

“You need to find the right spot. Certainly, you don’t want the hill to be too steep, near a street or a parking lot, near water or any other hazards that might be in the way like trees, posts or large rocks,” said Helms.

Helms also said never wear a scarf sledding, because it could get entangled in the sled. Also, never allow a sled to pulled by a moving vehicle and make sure there always an adult around to supervise the activity.