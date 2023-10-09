NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you don’t know what to buy the people you love Tennessee Tourism has come up with a creative way to give the gift of travel.

You can get models of some of the most iconic and scenic places in Tennessee and build them with mini blocks on your own to get excited about your next vacation spot!

Toy catalogs highlighting some of the landmarks in the Volunteer State were sent out to surrounding states to help families decide which fun destination will be their next stop going into the new year!

Debra Smith, the Assistant Commissioner of Marketing for Tennessee tourism, said the idea behind the catalog aims to get excited about all things they can see and do in Tennessee.

“The idea behind the toy catalog is that it comes, and the kids look at it and they see all of the inspiration for things they can do and see and have fun,” said Smith. “The toys are kind of the fantasy inspiration, they’re the figures in the story. So, they can like the toy and a parent can buy the toy and use that as the thing they wrap up and gift to the children, but really, it’s about the experience of visiting the state.”

Gift the Tennessee Playcation this holiday season and visit the places you put together block-by -block as a family!

To view the digital catalog, click here. Families who would like the catalog mailed to them should click here.