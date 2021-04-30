Existing pipeline already connects Memphis and Byhalia, group says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Environmentalist sent a letter to state leaders claiming the company behind the Byhalia Pipeline doesn’t need to dig up more land because there’s already another pipeline connecting the Valero refinery to Marshall County, Mississippi.

The pipeline is called the Collierville Connection Pipeline.

On Thursday, the Southern Environmental Law Center sent that letter with a map of the Collierville Pipeline to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. They urged leaders to revoke or suspend the permit for the Byhalia Pipeline.

They also pointed out that the company “failed to disclose any information” about the existing pipeline and that using the existing line “could entirely eliminate the proposed Byhalia Pipeline’s adverse environmental impacts on streams, wetlands and ground water.”

WREG reached out to All American for comment overnight but have not received a response.