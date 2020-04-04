EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Memphis Police investigate road rage incident in Joffre neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened in the Joffre neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident happened at around 6 PM in the area of Poplar and Holmes.

The victim told police a woman driving an Infiniti struck the rear of his car and tried to drive away. He reportedly tried to stop the woman from leaving by laying on the hood of her car.

The woman began to drive away, and the victim got off of her car. The woman then left the scene.

Video captured by a WREG photographer shows a man and a woman exchanging words after an accident. The man is then seen laying on the hood of the woman’s car as she drives away.

The video shows the woman speeding from the scene. A Memphis Police squad car quickly follows her with its siren blaring.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say the woman involved in the incident at Poplar and Holmes may have been involved in two other hit-and-run accidents.

Police say a woman told officers an Infiniti matching the description of the one involved in the Poplar and Holmes incident hit her car on Poplar Avenue. The woman reportedly told police the Infiniti made a sudden lane change and struck the right rear side of her truck. The Infiniti then fled the scene.

Another driver reportedly told police someone driving an Infiniti struck his car as he turned left onto Summer Avenue. The Infiniti struck his passenger rear tire side while driving northbound on Highland Street. Police say the Infiniti did not stop after hitting the driver's car.

Neither of those drivers required medical attention.

Police have not made an arrest in connection with these incidents.