Excessive drug testing suit dropped against Sen. Dickerson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state and federal lawsuit has been dismissed against a Tennessee senator whose medical company was accused of excessively billing health programs.
The Tennessean reports a lawsuit seeking to recover $50 million in civil damages against State Sen. Steve Dickerson and co-defendant Dr. Gilberto Carrero was permanently dismissed Tuesday.
Dickerson was one of the founders of Comprehensive Pain Specialists, also known as CPS. Carrero was also one of the company’s owners.
The lawsuit accused Dickerson and Carrero of failing to intervene for excessive drug testing billings.
Federal prosecutors had said the government was defrauded at least $25 million by the company.