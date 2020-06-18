Excessive drug testing suit dropped against Sen. Dickerson

In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Tennessee state Sen. Steve Dickerson addresses the media in Nashville, Tenn. Dickerson is among a group of healthcare executives accused of defrauding the government of over $25 million when they operated a now-shuttered pain clinic company. The lawsuit filed Monday by the United States and the state of Tennessee claims Dickerson and other principals of Comprehensive Pain Specialists submitted “thousands of false claims to federal and state funded health programs.” The company was based in Tennessee and operated clinics in twelve states before they closed suddenly last summer. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state and federal lawsuit has been dismissed against a Tennessee senator whose medical company was accused of excessively billing health programs.

The Tennessean reports a lawsuit seeking to recover $50 million in civil damages against State Sen. Steve Dickerson and co-defendant Dr. Gilberto Carrero was permanently dismissed Tuesday.

Dickerson was one of the founders of Comprehensive Pain Specialists, also known as CPS. Carrero was also one of the company’s owners.

The lawsuit accused Dickerson and Carrero of failing to intervene for excessive drug testing billings.

Federal prosecutors had said the government was defrauded at least $25 million by the company.