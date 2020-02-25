Evelyn Boswell’s mom claims grandmother took toddler to Virginia; reveals she’s pregnant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Less than a week after an Amber Alert was issued for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, her mother sat down with WREG’s sister station WJHL.

Megan Boswell claimed that she knows where her daughter is, but admitted to only telling them part of what she says she knows.

“I told TBI where to find her in Mendota. My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously and if they don’t go tonight, I will go myself and go get her…They’re not taking me seriously, TBI isn’t, because I’ve not fully told them I’ve been like ‘hey, like my mom camped out in Mendota, you know, to go check them out,’ but I’ve never been like, ‘hey,’ specifically, ‘hey, she’s like in a silver camper,’ because my mom did threaten me like you know if I told anybody – I’m not gonna get into that – but she did,” Boswell said.

In a recent interview, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters that Megan Boswell has given them several inaccurate statements since they began investigating this case.

Sullivan County authorities said they have already searched that area in Mendota and nothing was located.

Watch the moment @Anslee_WJHL asked Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when the last time Evelyn Boswell was seen by either of her parents. Full news conference here: https://t.co/PQ4hhgpor8 pic.twitter.com/6JoERcplk5 — WJHL (@WJHL11) February 21, 2020

When asked about those conflicting statements, MeganBoswell said she was trying to help her mom.

“I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, ‘Oh well, she just tell them were Evelyn was,’ but obviously she’s not going to.”

Several hours after the interview, Megan Boswell reportedly sent a private Facebook message to the same station claiming that she went in for a polygraph test and authorities turned her away because she is pregnant.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they “do not use polygraph.”

According to WCYB, the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

Megan Boswell said her mother picked up Evelyn just before Christmas but then suddenly stopped returning her calls.

She told WJHL’s Anslee Daniel that she trusted her mom with the young child.

“Well, she’s my mom. I wanted to trust her…Well, I called her and she was just like, ‘Oh, she’s safe’ like, you know, that kinda thing, and then she started threatening me, which like I said, I’m not gonna get into everything she threatened me with, you know because I’m just not but…”

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing to the Tennessee Department of Children Services by her grandfather, who said he hadn’t seen her in months, the sheriff added.

An Amber Alert was issued in February 2020.

Several days later, authorities arrested Angela Boswell, Megan’s mother, and William McCloud in North Carolina. They were found traveling in a gray 2007 BMW that Tennessee authorities were on the lookout for earlier Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they believed the occupants of the car would have information about the toddler’s whereabouts.

The pair, both Tennessee residents, were charged with possession of stolen property, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said in a news release.

She said the last time she spoke with her mom was February 19.

“Whenever the AMBER Alert went out, I think that was…I mean, she was just going off on me, and wanting to go to Mendota and I kept telling her if Evelyn’s in Mendota, just take me to her, I will take her up there, we can just end this right now like let’s make this simple just give me my child back right now before this gets blown out of proportion, and she would never be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m taking you,’ she would just be like, ‘you don’t need to talk to them, I don’t want you going up there,’ and like stuff like that and I was like okay well if you’re not gonna take me to her, pull over and I will have like somebody on Sullivan County’s end come get me to go up there and talk to them.”

Evelyn Boswell is still missing.

The young girl has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said, and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

“If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND,” a news release from TBI reads.