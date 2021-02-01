Estrin, Copeland, Cray among Blues Music Awards nominees

NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Blues Legend B.B. King performs his 10,000th concert at B.B. KIng Blues Club & Grill in Times Square on April 18, 2006 in New York City. King is a nine time Grammy Award winning musician who started his career in 1947. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The bands Rick Estrin & the Nightcats and Sugar Ray & the Bluetones have each received five nominations for the annual Blues Music Awards.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Blues Foundation said the awards will be held online on June 6. The awards honor blues music recordings, performances and songwriting.

Rick Estrin & the Nightcats and Sugar Ray & the Bluetones are nominated in the band of the year category, along with Anthony Geraci’s Boston Blues Allstars, John Németh & the Blue Dreamers, and Southern Avenue. Shemekia Copeland is nominated four times. Other nominees include Robert Cray, Bettye LaVette and Samantha Fish.

