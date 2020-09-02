Essica Cage named first black female president of MPA as Mike Williams steps down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Association will soon have a new leader as current president Mike Williams steps down.

Williams made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday.

On Tuesday, Vice President Essica Cage announced she would be replacing Williams becoming the first black woman to hold the position of president of the MPA.

“Essica Cage (me- she- her) will become the President of the Memphis Police Association- THE FIRST WOMAN EVER. And while that particular fact may not be relative either, somewhere someone is keeping count. I know I am,” she said in a Facebook post.

“I’m ready. I’m capable. Let’s do it,” she added.