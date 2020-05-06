Essential workers no longer need to show symptoms to be tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department says people classified as essential workers will no longer have to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested at one of the county’s testing sites.

Essential workers include first responders, health care workers, correctional staff, sanitation and utilities staff and people who work in gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Faisal Abdulla, a clerk at a downtown gas station, said he hasn’t been tested yet.

“I never got the chance,” Abdulla said. “I don’t really have that much information about where the testing is going on.”

But after the county’s announcement, he said he probably will get tested.

So far, almost 35,000 people have been tested in Shelby County.

The health department said their goal is to have at least 2,400 tests available each day.