MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An escapee from a Mississippi jail was captured by Memphis Police on I-40 Friday afternoon, police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a call at 2:20 p.m. regarding a male suspect who was an escapee in the area of Summer Avenue and White Station Road.

Police say the man fled the area on foot, but was later captured on I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard after a pursuit.

He was transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

There is no additional information available at this time.