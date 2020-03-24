EPA approved clean products that kill coronavirus

A view of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for 2018 seeks to cut the EPA’s budget by 31 percent from $8.1 billion to $5.7 billion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You need to look at the fine print on cleaning products you may buy to fight the novel coronavirus.

The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of products approved to kill the virus. The list includes brands like Lysol and Clorox but not all products you can find at the store are on the list.

Before buying a product, you will need to read the fine print and check for the product’s EPA number. Then, you have to cross check that number with the novel coronavirus-approved list.

“The EPA approved household cleaners and disinfectants are all adequate for this virus,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Most cleaners specify which viruses they kill by using wording like ‘virucidal performance.’

Dr. Threlkeld says cleaners will kill a lot of viruses similar to COVID-19 as well.

“Some will reference coronavirus, it’s likely to be similar in that regard in terms of the ability to kill or inactivate the virus,” Threlkeld said.

But, if you cannot find products at the store. You can make your own at home.

“There is more than 70 percent alcohol can be added to clean and disinfect. A diluted bleach solution,” Threlkeld said.

He says any household bleach will do.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mixing 5 tablespoons of bleach with a gallon of water or 4 teaspoons of bleach with a quart of water.