Entergy customers in Arkansas, Mississippi seeing long delays in utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been now been more than a month since the Mid-South saw historic ice and snowstorms, but Entergy customers might not have seen a bill since the ice storms hit.

The company’s paper bills in Arkansas and Mississippi have seen major delays. Customers should pay extra attention to their Entergy bills, because the company has had some difficulties charging customers.

“We have printers that we use across the South and they were affected and not able to get the bills to the mail,” Entergy communications specialist Brandi Hinkle said. “Then, the mail was delayed for a lot of folks as well.”

Multiple customers who spoke with WREG also say they haven’t been getting charged electronically, either. While Entergy could not confirm the exact reason behind that, they did say the rare winter weather has caused technological issues that are still being addressed.

“As long as your power’s on, you know that you’re using it. So we do encourage you to go online, check that account and make sure that you’re as current as you can be,” Hinkle said.

If residents still don’t see normal charges to their account, officials suggest adding your normal bill amounts into your budget.

Due to COVID-19, Entergy is still not shutting off any accounts, so customers can be assured their lights will remain on.

If you’re an Entergy customer who hasn’t received your bills as normal, check here for information on what to do.