‘Enough is Enough’: community leaders demanding an end to violence after two children were shot over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another violent weekend in Memphis leaves two children shot and a community still desperate for help, as its youngest members are put in harm’s way.

The children are expected to survive their injuries, but suspects are still at-large in both shootings. Community members want to know, when is enough enough?

Two shootings over the weekend left two children shot, one listed as an 11-year-old, and the other simply as a juvenile. Although both are now listed in non-critical condition, community leaders are worried it’s becoming too routine.

“Why don’t we have the same frustration, the same energy when these two kids just got caught this weekend? We should be out here marching right now, saying enough is enough,” said Stevie Moore, Founder and President FFUN.

Moore, one of the city’s anti-violence advocates, met with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland Monday morning about gun violence and dangers to kids. Moore says law enforcement reporting shows, most children shot are not the targets of the gunfire.

“These children have got nothing to do with this! And so, if we don’t wake up, and get frustrated by our young people dying, then we’re doomed,” Moore said.

Memphis Police say there have been 11 juvenile killed in 2021. That’s actually an improvement over the rate in 2020. But advocates say no stats can measure the impact that trauma is leaving on children who grow up around gun violence.

“That baby understands that he doesn’t want to get killed. The trauma that’s in his life, he doesn’t even want to go to school no more. He’s scared to go to the store,” Moore said.

MPD has not listed suspect information for either shooting involving children this past weekend but if you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.