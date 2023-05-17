KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An endangered child alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from Knox County.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Kamiyah Burnside was last seen in Knoxville wearing red shorts on May 14. Law enforcement believes she is with her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski, and may be traveling in a 2016 white Toyota Camry with Indiana tag RIPDDYI.

Burnside about 3’0 tall with brown hair and eyes. Kawalski is about 5’6 tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Burnside or Kawalski or have information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or the TBI at 1-8000-TBI-FIND.