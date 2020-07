NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert early Thursday morning for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from East Tennessee.

The TBI reported Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee Wednesday around 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday the TBI reported Allen had been found safe. They didn’t release any other details.

🚨An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Rebecca Lynn Allen, missing from Rockwood. She was last seen at her home around 8:30 am Wednesday. If you have seen Rebecca, call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or Rockwood Police at 1-865-354-3388. pic.twitter.com/GcxfYMpA3E — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 9, 2020