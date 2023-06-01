MEMPHIS, TENN. — Employees at massage businesses at two area malls have been charged with sexual battery after police say they fondled their clients.

Police said the first incident happened in March at O Chi Relax at Oak Court Mall. A woman said she was groped while getting a massage from Jianhua Su, 58. The victim said Su’s actions were unwanted, and she left the business before calling the Memphis Police Department.

Wednesday, police conducted an undercover operation at the O Chi Relax at the Wolfchase Galleria. They said Canpei Chen, 50, touched a female officer several times inappropriately during her massage.

WREG was unable to talk to the owners of the businesses on Thursday.

Chen and Su are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.