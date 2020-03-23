Employee at Shelby County jail tests positive for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An employee of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who regularly works with people coming into the jail in downtown Memphis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office announced the test result Monday afternoon. The employee who tested positive for the coronavirus interacts with detainees at 201 Poplar.

The employee is being self-quarantined at home.

No detainee at 201 Poplar has tested positive for coronavirus.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the jail has a strict screening process for anyone entering the jail. Anyone who is at-risk of having coronavirus is denied entry.