Employee at Memphis Kroger warehouse tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee at a Kroger distribution warehouse in Memphis tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

A Kroger spokesperson for the Delta Division Distribution Center told WREG the employee reported testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The employee hasn’t been in the distribution center since Saturday.

The spokesperson said the distribution center has been deep-cleaned and sanitized.

“The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority,” the Kroger spokesperson said. “We are supporting the individual, following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all employees at our site.”