Employee at downtown movie theater dragged during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a woman was dragged in the parking lot of the Malco Powerhouse Move Theater downtown during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, who works at the movie theater, didn’t want to be identified but told WREG she had just pulled on the lot when she was approached by four teens who said her car had a flat tire.

The victim said as she attempted to check her tire a female came around the front of the car and forced her way inside, and started the engine.

The victim said as the teenage girl began to drive away in her Ford Focus she grabbed onto her car but fell to the ground scraping her arms.

“I instantly go around where I can grab the door before she drives off. She started driving and she kind of drug me across the parking lot.” said the victim.

She said she watched the girl picked up the other teens, and said officers told her they believe the same group did the same thing to a 70-year-old woman at a nearby apartment complex this week. So far, police have not confirmed that information.

Malco issued a statement Wednesday night: “This incident occurred before the theatre opened today. We are very thankful that our employee is safe and are continuing to cooperate with MPD on the investigation. No further comment at this time.”

Investigators got a good look at the suspects from the movie theaters surveillance camera. They said the girl who took the car was wearing a light blue hoodie and blue sweatpants. One male suspect was wearing a black hoodie with violet shoes, another male was wearing a black bubble jacket, black jeans, and white shoes, and a fourth suspect was wearing a white bubble coat, black jeans, and white shoes.

The victim hopes the video will help investigators track down the teens so they can face justice and hopefully, turn away from the criminal path.

“You got to know better to do better. Some kids, they’ve never been raised to know any better,” the woman said, “So, you can only ask for that but who’s to say? Some of these kids, they come from broken homes. The parents don’t behave any better than they do.”

The victim was driving a 2013 maroon Ford Focus. If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or leave a tip online.