MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say shot at an employee after they accused him of stealing.

According to reports, on April 24, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue. They were told that a worker accused a man of taking items.

The man, accompanied by a woman, pulled out a silver gun, pointed it at the victim’s head and threatened to shoot them. The suspect started walking towards the exit and the victim called the police.

Police say before he left, the suspect turned around and fired a shot at the victim, but the victim was not hit.

MPD is asking the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 91-528-2274.

The police did not say the name of the business involved.