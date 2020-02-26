Employee accused of stealing nearly $40k from Millington auto sales company

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Tipton County man was arrested after deputies say he stole nearly $40,000 from his employer.

In early February, deputies received a call from one of the owners of Carson’s Auto Sales in Millington. The person claimed one of their employees Leonard Fuerst had embezzled $39,945 from the business over a two-year period.

According to the company, Fuerst received cash for the cars he sold to customers. The following day, he would come in early and take the money and related receipt from the drawer.

Sometimes he would write another receipt to make it look like the company had received payment, while other times he did not.

In all, the company claimed Fuerst made 165 such transactions.

When confronted about the missing money, Fuerst allegedly confessed to the company owners. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft of property.