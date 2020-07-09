Emergency crews working multi-vehicle crash involving state trooper at I-240,Union

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency crews had their hands full Thursday morning after a crash involving a Tennessee State Trooper.
It happened on the northbound side of I-140 near the Union Avenue exit around 5:30 a.m.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, multiple vehicles were involved and the incident blocked the off-ramp.
No one was seriously injured.
