Embattled East Memphis care facility sees increase in coronavirus cases, deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since WREG first reported a COVID-19 outbreak at an East Memphis care facility Thursday, there have been two more deaths and 16 more positive cases.

Families who have loved ones at the Highlands of Memphis are more concerned that the staff is still not communicating and keeping them informed.

“I would think that I’d get daily communication,” said Barbara Jordan, an aunt of a Highlands of Memphis coronavirus patient. “We don’t get any of that. Nothing. And that’s my siblings calling, myself.”

The Highlands of Memphis care facility on Norriswood has 22 more positive cases than any other nursing facility in the city.

But despite recent media attention and the virus continuing to spread to their residents, families said they still aren’t getting adequate communication—one thing the health department can’t help with.

“Communication is typically provided by the facility to the families, so we would have to follow back up with them,” said David Sweat, the Shelby County Health Department’s chief of epidemiology.

Families have also expressed concern about the quality of care in the building.

The Highlands has had 23 staff members test positive for the coronavirus, nearly double the facility with the next most.

Outside agencies have been forced to intervene.

“If you were doing what you should’ve been doing on a daily basis, when something like this pandemic comes along, you up your power,” Jordan said.

“We’ve been working with that facility to find alternative placements for folks, to help them reduce the number of folks that they are managing in that facility,” Sweat said.

Families said having outside health officials involved made them feel slightly better about their loved ones inside, but they’re skeptical about the future.

“I need to see it,” Jordan said. “For them to say it doesn’t matter. I’ve gotten promises from the Highlands before. They’ve got to put someone in there that cares and knows how to supervise.”

Families have been cautious to move their loved ones from the building because of how challenging a transfer to a hospital could be for a senior citizen who has already contracted the virus.