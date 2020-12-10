Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES — TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres took to the internet Thursday to announce she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a released statement posted to all of her social media accounts, DeGeneres said she is feeling fine and that everyone who had been in contact with her has been told about the positive diagnosis.
According to CBS News, ‘Hamilton’ star Leslie Odom Jr. was the last guest to be on the star’s show in person on Wednesday.
