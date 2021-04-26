Elizabeth City declares state of emergency before release of body camera footage in Andrew Brown Jr. case

The 42-year-old was shot and killed by deputies last Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has declared a state of emergency ahead of the release of body camera footage of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last week.

The 42-year-old was shot and killed by deputies last Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant. Witnesses have said Brown was driving away at the time and deputies fired several rounds, killing him.

Brown’s family is expected to view the footage around 11:30 a.m. Monday, and the video is expected to be released to the public sometime after. WAVY and media organizations have petitioned the court to order the release of the footage.

Mayor Bettie Parker says law enforcement expects a “period of civil unrest” after the release of the video and the order helps mobilize state and federal resources.

Parker emphasized citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest and the city is committed to protect those rights, but said “our citizens and businesses must be protected from violence or damage.”

The order went into effect at 8 a.m. and will continue indefinitely.

