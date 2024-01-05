MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Mary’s Episcopal School hopes to upgrade its campus while adding a new library honoring its late teacher, Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher was 34 years old when she was kidnapped and killed in September of 2022 during her morning running routine. She worked at St. Mary Episcopal for seven years, teaching two and three-year-olds.

“She had a real love of reading and loved to teach young children how to read and had a real devotion to childhood literacy,” said St. Mary’s Head of School Albert Throckmorton.

Now, St. Mary’s Episcopal School wants to continue Liza Fletcher’s legacy by making sure her work is never forgotten.

A $10 million capital campaign by St. Mary’s will preserve Moss Hall on the East Memphis campus while adding 9,000 square feet to the building. The addition will house new science classrooms, a MakerSpace, and a nursery for faculty. It will also fund a school endowment.

In addition, a new library will be named “Liza’s Library” in Fletcher’s honor.

Architectural drawing of Liza’s Library (courtesy St. Mary’s )

“Liza loved teaching and took pride in helping kids be their best. She always connected with the children who were struggling to read,” said Richie Fletcher, Liza’s husband, in a news release from the school. “Liza had a defiant hope in Memphis and in her students. I hope and pray Liza’s Library is a place where girls are inspired to be a light in our community.”

Throckmorton believes this will not only honor Liza Fletcher but most importantly, continue her work of teaching the next generation.

“They are going to hear the message that they hear in all their classrooms, that they can accomplish anything that they set their minds to and also understand that people learn at different paces, which was something Liza championed in, realizing that not all readers learn at the same pace and that was a real joy for her to help others to grow in,” he said.

St. Mary’s officials said 60% of the money for the project has been raised. Construction will begin in the summer of 2024 and be completed by August 2025.

St. Mary’s is an all-girls private school for ages 2-12th grade. It currently has 825 students.