MEMPHIS, Tenn.– People who never knew teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher are mourning and marking her memory outside of the abandoned South Memphis home where investigators discovered her body four days after police said she had been kidnapped.

For Lubertha Johnson, who lives up the street from the heartbreaking discovery, it strikes a chord. She’s closely followed the case. Her granddaughters are around the same age as 34-year-old Fletcher.

“It could’ve been one of them. It hurts,” Johnson said.

She watched as the investigation came within feet of her home and law enforcement swarmed her street.

“We got so many from all different places. They got the FBI, the sheriff,” Johnson said.

We were there as teams from Memphis Police, The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals office fanned out across Memphis trying to find Fletcher, quickly processing evidence, and working to get answers in her disappearance.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Tyreece Miller with the U.S. Marshals Service described what it was like for all of the law enforcement agencies to work together.

“The collaboration and cooperation among all of our partner agencies was nothing less than symphonic,” Chief Davis said.

“It just goes to show you know, one team, one mission. You know we may have different letters in our names but at the end of the day we’re all about justice,” Miller said.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy praised their efforts.

“I had the opportunity to go to the command center over the course of the weekend and I saw with my own eyes the seamless cooperation among all of them,” Mulroy said.



A motive has not been released in the case but the District Attorney has called this “an isolated incident.”

“I had the opportunity to go to the command center over the course of the weekend and I saw with my own eyes the seamless cooperation among all of them,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.