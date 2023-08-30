MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of runners are planning to “Finish Liza’s Run” for the second year this Friday, as a memorial to Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who was kidnapped and killed last September during her morning running routine.

(Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher was found dead behind an abandoned home in South Memphis three days after her abduction. Her alleged killer, Cleotha Henderson, has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case.

The run was created to honor Fletcher and emphasize that women should be able to safely and uncomfortably run any time of the day. Fellow runners also gathered from different cities last year to support Finish Liza’s Run.

Runners gathered together in support of “Finish Liza’s Run” before the event on Sept. 9, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Runners gathered together in support of “Finish Liza’s Run” before the event on Sept. 9, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Runners share a moment of silence before the start of “Finish Eliza’s Run” on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run. (Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Members of the Tupelo Running Club and others gather for a moment of silence before they begin their “Liza’s Lights” run early Friday morning, Spet. 9, 2022, in Tupelo Miss., to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis, Tenn. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Danielle Heineman organized the event last year said they wanted to finish the run to address derogatory comments posted on social media about the hour Fletcher was running and the clothes she was wearing.

(Photos provided by Memphis Police)

“We are going to wear shorts and a sports bra and not be completely covered up because we have a right to run comfortably,” she said. “There shouldn’t be an expectation that you’re gonna be abducted if you run at four in the morning in Memphis.”

The event will take place on Sept. 1 at 4:20 a.m., which is the same time Fletcher was reportedly kidnapped.

The 8.2-mile course will start at Central Avenue and South Belvedere Boulevard and run east on Central Avenue to Zach Curlin Street. There will also be water stops provided at three locations.

As safety is a priority during this run, Memphis Police and Memphis Fire Department will be in attendance along with course marshals and road closures set in place.

There will be no shuttles this year but street parking is permitted. Runners can also park at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception until 7 a.m. After 7 a.m. cars must be gone for proper flow of school drop-offs.

All participants are asked to:

Wear bright colors and a bright light if you have it

Respect the neighborhoods as it will be early morning

Do not bring dogs

Do not bring/ride bikes

All paces are welcome but it is asked to complete the distance by 7 a.m.

Registration to Finish Liza’s Run can be found here.