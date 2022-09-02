MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a Memphis teacher police say was abducted while jogging in the University of Memphis area is offering a $50,000 reward to help find her.

Police said Eliza Fletcher, 34, was reported missing around 7:45 a.m. Friday when she did not return from her morning run.

MPD said Fletcher was last seen at Central Avenue and Zach Curlin when she was approached by an unknown man and forced into a dark-colored SUV.

Police released still pictures of the vehicle and a photograph of Fletcher running in a pink sports bra and purple shorts.

Fletcher is a mother of two and a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.

In a statement, her family said:

"We look forward to Eliza's safe return and hope that this

The FBI and TBI are assisting Memphis Police. Friday afternoon, several investigators could be seen removing evidence from Fletcher’s home on Carr.

There are also reports a vehicle was towed from the home.

Carr Avenue

Many at the Unversity of Memphis were on edge after learning about the kidnapping.

Amy Beaty jogs in the same area and was also out running early Friday morning and alarmed by what happened.

“It also happened so close to our home, and our daughter goes to St Mary’s, so I’ve been heartbroken,” said Beaty.

If you have any information that can help the police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.