Vehicle seen on video found, one detained by police

UPDATE, SUNDAY: Suspect arrested, charged with especially aggravated kidnapping. See story here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area.

Police on Saturday said they have found the SUV wanted in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time.

Fletcher has not yet been located, 36 hours after she was last seen on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis. Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for information.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, the Associated Press reports.

Below is a video provided by the family:

“We believe someone knows what happened and can help,” said Fletcher’s uncle, Mike Keeney, in a video released by the family. “The family hasd met with police and we have shared with them all the information we know. More than anything, we want to see Liza returned home safely.”

Memphis Police aren’t saying much about the incident, but reports suggest that the alleged suspect was involved in an accident, resulting in him being taken into custody.

Despite recovering the vehicle, Fletcher was not found. Meanwhile, at her church, Second Presbyterian church, many are leaning on their faith during these difficult times.

“We are thinking about them constantly and lifting them in prayer to a God who is powerful, and we are just praying that she will be found alive, safe and unharmed,” said Memphian Murff Galbreath.

According to CrimeStoppers, Fletcher’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads police to the suspects. Multiple agencies are now involved in the search for Fletcher, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Hutchison School said on its Facebook page that Fletcher was a 2006 graduate, and asked students to pray for her safe return. They confirmed she was a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.