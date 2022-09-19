Cleotha Abston-Henderson stands in court with his attorney on Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher will be back in front of a Shelby County judge for a report date Monday morning.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of the Memphis mother and teacher.

Police say he waited for Fletcher while she was out on her early morning run near the University of Memphis earlier this month. Security video shows him forcing Fletcher into a car and driving off.

A shoe near the scene with Abston-Henderson’s DNA, along with cell phone records, linked him to the crime.

Fletcher’s body was found outside an abandoned home in South Memphis three days later, just yards away from where Abston-Henderson was seen cleaning his clothes and the inside of a car.

Fletcher was a kindergarten teacher, and leaves behind a husband and two children.