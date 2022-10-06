MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed more than 50 offenses during his incarceration beginning in 2002, according to jail records obtained by WREG.

Most of Abston-Henderson’s charges are sexual in nature. Abston-Henderson allegedly committed 20 acts of indecent exposure.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections disciplinary record shows a slew of charges for Abston-Henderson throughout his incarceration, including positive drug screenings, larceny, threatening employees, drug possession, and tampering with security equipment.

Abston-Henderson was first charged with sexual misconduct in July 2005.

He was accused of exposing himself to a correctional officer in the prison’s dining area. Abston-Henderson denied the accusation but was found guilty a month later.

In September 2006, a correctional officer reported that Abston-Henderson was exposing himself while standing in a cell doorway. Abston-Henderson pleaded guilty to the charge a few days later.

From there, Abston-Henderson would continue to be charged with indecent exposure, including two charges in October 2006 to which he pleaded guilty.

On February 4, 2008, at least three correctional officers saw Abston-Henderson expose himself while he stood in his cell. The incidents reportedly occurred within a two-hour window.

Abston-Henderson pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Abston-Henderson faced nine more indecent exposure charges from 2008 – 2020. The last charge came in February 2020, when he was accused of exposing himself in a case manager’s office.

He is currently charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in Fletcher’s death. He is also facing aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping charges stemming from a 2021 rape case.

Abston-Henderson is due back in court on November 4.