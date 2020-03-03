Election commission investigating after Hickory Hill polling location hits snag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A snag in the voting process made it interesting for residents in the Hickory Hill area early Tuesday morning.

WREG received word that voters were lined up waiting at the polling location at Holmes Road beginning at 6:30a.m. When our crew arrived just after 8 a.m., the location was still not open.

We were told there was a family emergency and the relief person went to the wrong location.

With that delay, the Shelby County Election Commission says they’re sending someone out to investigate.