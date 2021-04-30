Elderly woman in Memphis for sister’s funeral carjacked at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding two men who put a gun to a 79-year-old woman’s head, ripped her car keys out of her hand and drove off in her SUV.

It happened Monday outside a gas station in the 5300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven.

The victim said two men in their early to mid twenties ambushed her outside the business and demanded her car keys. The elderly woman told officers one of them ripped the keys from her hands, cutting her finger in the process.

Along with the 2003 white Jeep Liberty, the thieves left with the victim’s purse that contained her cell phone, debit card, checkbook and $380 in cash.

Suspects

The victim lives in Bells, Tennessee and came to Memphis for her sister’s funeral.

The woman’s Jeep Liberty was recovered Friday morning, less than a mile from the gas station in the 5100 block of Windham Road.

Police said the Jeep had damage to the rear driver side door, and the front driver side fender was missing.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the carjacking call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.