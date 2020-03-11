People 60 and older excused from in-person Memphis city court appearances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some people who are 60 years old or older or suffer from medical conditions will be excused from in-person Memphis city court appearances due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A release from the City of Memphis Courts says starting Thursday, anyone who is aged 60 or older or suffers from a medical condition that might compromise their immune system can be excused.

This is only in effect for city courts, Divisions 1, 2 and 3.

Anyone who meets the criteria should contact the Memphis City Court Clerk’s Office at 901-636-3400.

“Further information will be made available on reset dates and/or disposition in lieu of in-court appearance,” the release said. “These precautionary measures are being taken to protect our most vulnerable citizens from potential exposure to COVID-19, coronavirus.”