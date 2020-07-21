Elderly man robbed by woman who identified herself as code enforcement officer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a woman who they say robbed an elderly man while pretending to be a code enforcement officer.

The victim told police that the woman came by his home in the 700 block of Waring Street in Berclair on June 26 and said she was handling a complaint. She asked to see his identification. When he reached for his wallet, she grabbed it and took off running.

The victim stated he tried to follow the suspect but she told him that she was also with the Memphis Police Department, had a gun and would use it if necessary.

The suspect was described by police as a short, heavy-set black woman with black hair. She was around 40 years old and driving a 2008 to 2010 Saturn View.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.