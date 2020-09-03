Eight West Memphis townhomes damaged in fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Eight townhomes in West Memphis were damaged in a fire Wednesday evening.

The Red Cross assisted two dozen people after they were evacuated from Bent Creek Townhomes on South Avalon.

Yozahbra Harris is still shaken after she and her four sons barely escaped a fire at Bent Creek Townhomes in West Memphis.

“It was really too close,” Harris said.

It started as a stormy Wednesday evening.

“We was all so worried about the tornado warning, and we had heard sirens all day, so we were all focusing on the tornado and not expecting anything tragic like this,” Harris said.

Things took a frantic turn when Harris started smelling smoke.

“You know, where is this coming from?” Harris said. “A neighbor of ours came and knocked on the door and from there, the flames went up.”

Harris and her sons got out as fast as they could, fleeing from a fire in the townhome next to hers.

“They didn’t have in anything, you know?” Harris said. “No shoes, some of them didn’t have on shirts. It was a ‘right away’ thing, you know?”

Harris says some of the fire reached her son’s bedroom, but the unit where the blaze started was heavily damaged.

According to the Red Cross, eight units in all received some sort of damage.

A woman who didn’t want her face shown says she was hunkering down for severe weather when someone started pounding on her door.

“And I’m wondering, ‘who’s knocking on my door like they crazy?’” the woman said. “And they hollering something I can’t understand, so when I opened the door they said, ‘it’s a fire, come on out, you gotta get out of there . . . there’s a fire.’”

No one was injured. Harris says it’s a blessing. She also says she and her sons could have been trapped.

“I’m glad everybody made it out safe, including my neighbors, and we’re here to speak about it,” Harris said.

West Memphis Fire investigators say they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.