Effort to get Shelby County teachers vaccinated begins Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big day for teachers across Shelby County as educators can now get vaccinated against Covid-19.

While good news for those who have been patiently waiting, it will prove to be a monumental undertaking. The Shelby County School District said it expects to administer the first dose to 11,000 teachers by the end of the first week of March.

Roughly 6,000 doses are expected to be administered by the end of this week. The rollout includes SCS teachers and those at municipal schools. Lakeland, Arlington and Millington teachers will get the shot on Friday while Germantown teachers will get their first dose on March 5.

Hundreds of teachers have already received their first dose. That’s because the county had vaccine that was about to expire and needed to be used immediately during last week’s storms. But Wednesday the vaccination of teachers begins in earnest.

Shots will be given at the SCS administration building and other locations.

A second dose will be required weeks later for the vaccine to be fully effective. Some teachers are worried as in-classroom learning will resume in five days, before they have the opportunity to get that second dose.

Some teachers protested outside SCS headquarters demanding they be given the option to continue working from home. SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said he’s committed to the safety of teachers saying the district has spent millions of dollars on protective equipment and supplies.

As of Wednesday, Shelby County is in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan which includes teachers, child care staff, support staff for first responders and anyone over the age of 65. Those in group 1A can still get their shots as well.