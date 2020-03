MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-4 tornado hit Putnam County, Tennessee, early Tuesday morning.

The EF-4 category tornado reached winds of at least 175 miles per hour.

The tornado left 18 people dead in the county, adding to the state’s total number of 25 fatalities.

Leaders estimated 100 homes were destroyed and several hundred people were displaced due to the damage. Cleanup efforts are expected to take days.