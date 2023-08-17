Stephanie Sacco of Idlewild Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Sacco authentically knowing each child as they learn to love school. Congratulations, Ms. Sacco!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
